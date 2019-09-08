Mutharika barnstorms Lower Shire, takes pacifying line on Malawi post-election impasse

President Peter Mutharika has said his government is more than willing to work with anyone regardless of political affiliation to develop the nation.

The Malawi leader made the remarks on Sunday at Nchalo trading centre in Chikwawa during a whistle-stop tour of the inspection of development projects in Lower Shire.

Mutharika said the Democratic Progress Party (DPP) administration has lined up a number of projects such as the construction of roads, railway lines, universities, technical colleges, water facilities and hospitals to change the face of the country and improve the livelihoods of ordinary people.

“All these projects will not only change the outlook of Malawi but contribute to all aspects of development in the country.

Suffice to highlight that my government has set-aside K8 billion in the 2019-2020 budget to be tabled in parliament soon. This money will ensure that eligible youth have access to loans for executing different businesses that seek to uplift their livelihoods,” he said.

Mutharika called for unity of purpose among people regardless of party afflictions to join his government in implementing the development activities.

“This is not time to vandalize road infrastructures or demolish people’s houses as what opposition parties are doing. Rather, let us work together to move the nation from abject poverty to prosperity,” he said.

Member of Parliament for Chikwawa Central, Salim Bagus hailed Mutharika for his determination to develop the country by implementing different infrastructures.

Earlier in the day, President Mutharika toured Nyachipere Bridge, Nsanje Boma, Bangula Trading Centre and Ngabu Trading Centre among other sites to address the people.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :