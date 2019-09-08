Namitambo’s sons and daughters donate ambulance to health centre

A grouping of sons and daughters from Namitambo in Chiradzulu South constituency, who reside in different parts of the country, mobilized funds amongst themselves and bought a state-of-the-art ambulance, which they officially presented on Saturday to their community’s government health centre.

Trending under the name ‘Zakwathu Ku Namitambo’, the grouping has the blessings of the area’s MP and the country’s Minister of Finance, Joseph Mwanamveka, who graced the occasion in the company of Chiradzulu District Commissioner, Reinghard Chavula; Council chairperson Bruno Mwase and chiefs led by Senior Chief Nkalo.

Also present was former Inspector General of Police Peter Mukhito, who also comes from the area, as well as many high ranking corporate company executives who form the backbone of the grouping.

Zakwathu Ku Namitambo’s chairperson Daniel Kamoto said they decided to extend as a charity the camaraderie they shared amongst themselves through the social media WhatsApp group they created in 2017.

“We have done several projects since then such as paying a courtesy visit to expectant mothers at Namitambo Health Centre in December 2017 where we donated several materials for their use after baby delivery and also a donation of beds and mattresses at the health centre in 2018.

“We have also assisted needy elderly person of this area. This ambulance is a testimony that together we can develop this country ourselves.

“This ambulance donation is an important occasion for us because it is a testimony that solidarity pays. It has been bought from the funds that we willingly contributed in our desire to maintain the strong bond that we have with our parents based here.

“We are spread out all over the country and we only pay very little courtesy visits here but this ambulance will act as a reminder to ourselves that we are together in every aspect of our community.”

Going forward, Kamoto said they have plans to set up a bursary trust fund for needy students, saying every deserving child should not fail to go to the university because of lack of fees.

He also said they plan to have talks with the chiefs that they should encourage parents to send their children, especially the girl child, to go to school.

They also plan to liaise with the chiefs to reafforest their now bare hills.

He asked the Minister, in his capacity as MP, to consider turning the Namitambo Health Centre into a full rural hospital since the population of the area has gone up in recent years.

He also asked the MP to consider building a tarmac road for their main access road from Mikolongwe Farm along the Robert Mugabe Highway to Mulanje and all the way to Chiradzulu District Hospital, which is the referral point for serious patients from Namitambo Health Centre.

On his part, Mwanamveka said he was very proud of what the grouping has achieved and their goal to assist the government in developing the area.

“The government is always motivated by such self-inspired initiatives to develop our areas by ourselves,” he said.

“I must assure you that I am a proud member of this grouping and I urge you to be proud of the camaraderie you share amongst yourselves to uplift the lives of everyone in one constituency

“There is a lot of work still needed to develop this area, it cannot be done overnight but let’s work together in every aspect of our social needs and as an MP, I will endeavour to come in as a link with the government.

“This ambulance belongs to all of us and let us take very good care of it.”

On her part, DC Chavula said the district now have three ambulances and this will ease some of the mobility challenges they faced for serious patients to and from the area.

“This is a priceless gift,” she said. “We are proud as Council that this has come at the right time.”

Quoting former US President John F. Kennedy, Chavula said indeed people should ‘ask not what your country can do for you but rather what you can do for your country’.

“Our profound thanks should go God the almighty, for the gift of the sons and daughter of this area and their consideration for the good welfare of the home they come from by contributing towards this ambulance.”

