State House in dark over Mutharika participation at UN General Assembly

State House says it is in the dark on whether President Peter Mutharika would attend this year’s United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York, in the United States of America (USA) amid political impasse as a result of the disputed May 21 polls.

This has prompted a political and social commentator to suggest that the President should appoint a representative who can easily follow deliberations at the high level international forum without problems.

Presidential spokesperson Mgeme Kalilani says preparations for Malawi participation at UNGA are progressing well despite the fact that Mutharika is yet to confirm attendance.

“The President might attend or not. If he fails to attend, he will send a representative,” said Kalilani.

UNGA starts from 17 September to 30 September and this will be the first time for Mutharika to fail attend the summit since his election in 2014.

Political and social commentator said it would be good if Mutharika attends the meeting, saying this meeting benefits Malawi a lot.

However, he said in the event the president fails to go, he should send a representative who can able representative Malawi by following the sometimes complex deliberations without problems.

Mutharika has of late been shunning international and continental high level meetings due to what some political commentators say is due to the current volatile political climate due to the disputed presidential election result.

State vice president Everton Chimulirenji has been representing Mutharika and the government on some crucial meetings.

But sources say considering the importance of UNGA and need to grasp issues, Foreign Affairs Minister Francis Kasaila will likely represent President Mutharika is he will not attend as opposed to veep Chimulirenji.

Lately President Mutharika has been seeking comfort of heavily armed military personnel and changing to ‘safer routes’ especially when he is entering the volatile capital city Lilongwe.

Mutharika has been on record that he ‘does not fear anyone’ but has locked himself in highly secured State Houses in Mangochi and Blantyre since elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :