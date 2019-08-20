Mutharika lawyers wrap up cross-examination of Chilima: Now in for re-examination

After eight days of gruelling cross examination, UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima remains in the witness box at the Constitutional Court in the ongoing presidential election court petition case as his legal team now starts re-examination.

Chilima is the first petitioner while Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera is the second petitioner. President Peter Mutharika, by virtue of being the declared winner of the presidential election, is the first respondent with Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) as the second respondent.

In the case, Chilima and Chakwera are seeking nullification of presidential election results over alleged irregularities.

On Tuesday, Mutharika’s lawyer Charles Mhango has been cross-examining Chilima on evidence that the former vice president submitted on different figures between original result sheets (Form 66) and final results announced by MEC.

Among the results in question were results from Machinga South East where Chilima said figures for presidential candidates were changed.

Mhango has since finished the cross examination.

Legal commentators have given mixed views of Chilima’s performance under cross-examination, with others saying the UTM president may have weakened his case, but noted that his legal team still has the bulk of its evidence to present, with witnesses to be called.

Chilima will remain in the witness box as his lawyers start re-examination of him.

Lawyer Marshal Chilenga told the court they will conduct re-examination up to Wednesday if they don’t finish the re-examination Tuesday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :