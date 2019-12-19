Mutharika says Malawi opposition creating ‘lawless society’: Issues stern warning

President Peter Mutharika has condemned opposition leaders’ campaign to annul the May elections depending on getting more angry people on the streets and turn the country into a “lawless society”.

The Constitutional Court is expected to deliver a ruling on the 21 May polls, which the opposition claims were rigged, by January 2020.

However, speaking on Wednesday when he presided over the launch of the 2019/20 National Forestry Season at Nkando in Mulanje, Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) , who is the first respondent in the presidential elections nullification petition case, has warned that people perpetrating violence in the country will be dealt with severely.

Mutharika said the violence is calculated to turn Malawi into a lawless state.

“It is very pathetic that some people are indulging in demonstrations, violence and destruction which have created an atmosphere of lawlessness and anarchy. On Sunday, some people torched a police station in Kasungu.

“All this is happening because some irresponsible opposition people who lost in the elections are creating anarchy in this country and they better stop. I will not allow them to turn this country into a jungle. Whoever is breaking the law will one day answer for it. I promise that,” said Mutharika in remarks monitored by Nyasa Times on taxpayer-funded Malawi Broadcasting Corporation Television.

Mutharika observed that demonstrations, mainly organised and led by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) to force Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah to resign for allegedly mismanaging the 2019 Tripartite Elections, have often turned violent, creating an atmosphere of lawlessness and anarchy in the country.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) presidential hopeful Lazarus Chakwera, who alleges he was robbed of victory, and former vice president Saulos Chilima of UTM party — have been taking part in the protests.

President Mutharika said some people want to create lawlessness so that they can overthrow the government.

He asked Malawians to love each other and stop hatred to ensure that there is peace in the country as the world celebrates Christmas.

