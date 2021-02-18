Mwanamvekha intensifies DPP convention delegates engagement: Hits northern region

District and regional structures for Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) have thrown their support behind the party’s spokesperson on Finance, Joseph Mwanamvekha, who is among aspirants for the former ruling party’s presidential seat.

Mwanamvekha, who served in different portfolios when DPP was in power including Finance , Agriculture and Trade Ministries, has been meeting district and regional committee members who are also delegates to the much awaited convention.

Other party officials eyeing the party’s presidency are former Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor Dalitso Kabambe, DPP Vice President for the Southern Region and Kondwani Nankhumwa , all have been crisscrossing the country to woo them ahead the of the convention.

These candidates resorted to this marathon after the party’s Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey announced that the party would soon go to a national elective conference to elect NGC members, including the president of the party, who shall subsequently be the party’s presidential candidate in the 2025 Tripartite Elections.

Mwanamvekha, who completed his campaign in Lilongwe on Monday, arrived in Mzuzu on Tuesday, February 16 2021 ahead of similar meetings in the northern region.

Welcoming Mwanamvekha in the city, DPP Northern Region Governor, Ackim Mwanza, thanked the former finance minister and his team for not only visiting them, but also sparing time to appreciate economic challenges Malawians are facing due to poor leadership of the country and the effect of the pandemic.

“No one from the party visited us to give a message of hope and the party’s direction after the election,” claimed Mwanza, adding that Mwanamvekha’s visit to the North will restore hope among the DPP followers, who he claimed were disparaged after the party lost the country’s Presidency to Tonse Alliance.

Mwanza was flanked by the Director of Women, Joyce Chikukula, Director of Youth Kelvin Chirambo, Deputy National Director of Operations Joe Nyirongo, popularly known as “Big Joe”, among other National Governing Council Members.

Last week, Governors for Mangochi Monkey Bay and Mchinji, Golden Chirwa and Steven Kamwani, respectively, encouraged Mwanamvekha for contest for the party’s top seat, saying he displayed his abilities while serving in different leadership positions both in private and government.

“Your zeal to restore the lost glory and bring back DPP into government cannot go without notice”. We need candid people with vast experience not only in political circles, but also in private sector,” said Kamwani.

Mostly, the delegates observed that the party and Malawians need someone who would rise above self-serving interests and advance the interests of people beyond political boundaries like Joseph Mwanamvekha.

In his remarks, Mwanamvekha assured them that he is determined to unite the party and take it back into government come 2025 general elections if the delegates could elect him during the convention.

The Chiradzulu law maker took time to remind them some of his achievements he registered while in government and shared his vision on how he wants to uplift the welfare of Malawians, including the revival of the loan programmes for the youths to be economically empowered, job creation and the reintroduction of fertilizer subsidy programme, which was abolished by the Tonse Alliance government.

He also outlined that he would roll out a project to uplift the welfare of chiefs by among others constructing good houses for them and end corruption and nepotism, which he said, has seen people from the same family or tribe occupying government and ministerial positions.

