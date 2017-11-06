Mwawi ready to fire Malawi Queens at England series: Mpinganjira sidelined

Australia-based netball icon Mwawi Kumwenda says she welcomed the decision by Netball Association of Malawi (NAM) to recall her to Malawi Queens fold a three-match international series against England later this month.

The lanky goal shooter (GS) was recently expelled from the Queens squad for reporting late at training camp ahead of the Fast5 World Netball series in Australia where they lost miserably.

But a NAM statement signed by general secretary Carol Bapu, Kumwenda has been included in the 18-member squad scheduled to go into training cam in Blantyre on November 12 ahead of the international series of 2017 as preparations for the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

In brief reaction to the reclal, Kumwenda said he was “delighted” to do national duties again.

The Malawi Queens star, who signed a two-year deal with Vixens, said she is ready to fire the team during the three-games against England.

However, Kumwenda has to report in time in camp or else she will be dropped agains.

“The deadline for reporting for camp is Monday, November 13 2017 [and] should any player fail to join camp during the stated period without any written documentation, she will be considered not to be part of the team, “ Bapu warned in a statement.

Some of the notable names in the squad include Blue Eagles centre Takondwa Lwazi, Joyce Mvula, Carol Ngwira, Laureen Ngwira and Joana Kachilika.

Missing on the list is Diamonds centre Bridget Kumwenda and Tigresses Beatrice Mpinganjira.

NAM has not disclosed the names of the technical panel for squad.

The team that travelled to Australia was headed by Mary Waya after being promoted to head coach after then Head coach, Kanyenda had pulled out when he differed with NAM’s decision to expel Kumwenda from camp.

The Copper Box Arena in London will play host to the first two games of the 2017 series with England and Malawi going head-to-head for the first time on Friday 24th November at 7.45pm before meeting again just two days later on Sunday 26th November at 2pm.

Both sides then move to the Genting Arena in Birmingham for the third and final game, which will take place on Wednesday 29th November at 7:45pm.

Tickets for the British Fast5 All-Stars Championship are available now from www.theo2.co.uk and start from just £20 with group tickets available priced from £60 for four adults. VIP Courtside tickets are available for £150 from www.fast5allstars.com.

The following is the squad called for training.

DEFENDERS

Joanna Kachilika – Captain Caroline Ngwira Laureen Ngwira Martha Dambo Wezzie Mzemba Fanny Mwale Juliet Sambo

ATTACKERS

Takondwa Lwazi Thandie Galeta Shira Dimba Pilirani Msukwa Rose Mkanda

SHOOTERS

Jane Chimaliro – Vice Captain Joyce Mvula Jessie Sanudi Alinafe Kamwala Mwayi Kumwenda Grace Chazungulira

