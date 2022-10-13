Mzuzu City CDF publicity stunt ruffles feathers, misinterpreted

Social media enthusiasts have taken to Facebook to criticize the “unnecessary fanfare” by Mzuzu City parliamentarian, Bennex Mwamulima, as he officially inaugurated a bridges project to be constructed under the auspices of the Constituency Development Fund (CDF).

Photos of rickety bridges continue to be widely shared with many describing the project’s launch publicity as unnecessary.

While many thought the photos taken on Tuesday, October 11, 2022 were for the official inauguration of the unfortunate bridges, Nyasa Times has learnt that the pictures show bridges that will be demolished to be replaced by better ones with the CDF fund.

Mwamulima launched the four bridge projects namely Mganthira Bridge in Zolozolo East Ward, Nundwe Cross Over slab in Zolozolo, Galang’ombe Bridge in Nkhorongo Ward and Bushiri Cross Over Bridge in Chibavi/Chibanja Wards.

The projects are expected to cost K90 million of the K100 million CDF.

According to Mwamulima, the remaining K10 million will go towards education bursaries, administration and operations costs for the constituency administrative assistants.

Said Mwamulima: “I urge local implementing structures to own the projects by safeguarding the construction materials and ensuring that there is value for money.”