US funds 18 Social and Economic Small Organizations in Malawi

The United States Embassy in Malawi has awarded approximately $400, 000 (MWK 414 million) to 18 organizations working in 12 districts across Malawi.

The support has been provided through the U.S. Ambassador’s Special Self-Help Fund, the U.S. President’s Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (PEPFAR) Small Grants Fund, the Julia Taft Fund, and the Fiscal Transparency Innovation Fund.

Speaking at the signing ceremony on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to Malawi, David Young, said “Though we call these projects small grants, their impact on their communities is large. Over many years we have seen that a small investment, with a lot of community involvement, can make an enduring contribution to people’s lives.”

The Small Grants Programs support community-driven development projects that address grassroots economic and social issues.

The U.S. Ambassador’s Special Self-Help Fund is a flexible grass-roots assistance program for small community-based development projects.

PEPFAR Small Grants Program funds community-based HIV/AIDS programs while the Julia Taft Fund addresses critical unmet needs of refugees with high impact projects, and the Fiscal Transparency Innovation Fund (FTIF) supports budget transparency and public oversight.

