Naked nepotism: Macra boss recruits Minister Nankhumwa’s cousin

Malawi Communications Regulatory Authority (Macra) Director General Godfrey Redson Itaye has handpicked two cousins to governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) strongman Kondwani Nankhumwa, who despite moving to Local Government, still calls the shots at the communications regulatory body.

Impromptu interviews were called for last week as a cover up where Dan Datchi, a direct cousin to Nankhumwa was handpicked for the position of Revenue Assurance Manager.

A former FDH bank branch manager for Chichiri branch, was the least qualified for the post which required a minimum of a masters degree in finance. Datchi holds a bachelors degree from some indescript diploma mill.

There have been several dubious and irregular recruitments during Itayes tenure at Macra including the hiring of his own nephew Laston Masina, as a driver for Advisor on Digital Migration Benson Tembo, Itaye’s girlfriend Madalitso Banda who was promoted to officer grade without a first degree. She is a receptionist at Macra Lilongwe office.

Itaye, on instructions from Nankhumwa has also hired Human Resources Manger Njobvuyalema, to replace Dalitso Jumbe who is fired for rivarly over a female employee.

Nankhumwa, a former minister of Information and ICT services, has been dictating policy issues and claiming fat foreign and domestic allowances from Macra, according to documents seen by Nyasa Times.

Itaye who boasts to have direct links to President Peter Mutharika claims he is untouchable.

The Anti-Corruption body has been investigating him over dubious procurement deals in which millions of kwachas are funneled to the ruling DPP, but no action has been taken.

Itaye could not pick his phone but his secretary said her boss was in Lilongwe on official business.

Local government Ministry Muhlabase Mughogho said she could not comment on her minister’s family issues, considering that the Macra recruitment issues involve another ministry.

