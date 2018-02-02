Salima school gets water after two decades

Assemblies of God (AG) Care has ended two decades of lack of water and modern latrines at Chigolo Primary School in Traditional Authority Bibi Kuluunda in Salima by sinking a borehole and two pit latrines.

The borehole and two latrines with change rooms for girls have been constructed with funds from International Federation of Environmental Health through Malawi Environment Health Association.

School health and nutrition coordinator Moffat Makuluni said lack of potable water and toilets in schools affects class attendance by both girls and boys.

“Surveys have shown that lack of good toilets, and change rooms contributes to a rise in school drop-out rates among girls in the senior primary school classes, so we are happy that AG Care has supported us,” he said.

Speaking after handing over the facilities, AG Care executive director, John Kanthungo asked the community around the school to take care of the facilities.

One of the learners at the school, Tupere Selemani said lack of change rooms affected girls’ participation in class during menstruation.

“We are thankful to AG Care and their partners for the donation. I am sure now girls will come to school without any worries and that they will start performing better in class,” she said.

Principal environmental health officer Temwa Mzengeza appealed to parents to support girl children with sanitary needs sourced locally or from shops

