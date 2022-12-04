Namadingo spices up K300,000 FDH Bank ‘Swipe & Dash’ 60secs shopping experience

Three Blantyre-based residents each received an early Christmas gift of K300,000 shopping experience in the ongoing FDH Bank Swipe & Dash 60 seconds trolley dash promotion.

The exciting shopping experience was spiced up by the country’s celebrated music songwriter and star performing artist, Patience Namadingo — hours after signing a new 2-year lucrative K60 million-worth contract as FDH Bank Brand Ambassador.

The FDH Bank crew, headed by Tiyese Kaimira invade targeted shops where the lucky winners are unveiled to the shoppers they find, who watch the exciting performance of the 60 seconds dash.

This time around, the honour of addressing the customers found in newly-opened Chipiku plus Clock Tower supermarket situated opposite Mwaiwathu Hospital, was given to Namadingo — who perfectly matched what Kaimila and his crew have been doing since its launch in August.

The FDH Bank Brand Ambassador’s new contract will be focusing more on the promotion of digital product — both the current ones and those that would be introduced very soon — and Namadingo took the opportunity to urged Malawians to embrace in digital money transfer platforms offered by FDH for security purposes.

Customers are being encouraged to swipe their ATM cards using the bank’s point of sale (PoS) gadgets to stand a chance of winning the 60 seconds shopping dash worth K300,000 as well as four shopping vouchers worth K60,000 and four more fuel vouchers also worth K60,000.

The promotion — to run up to this festive season of December — is a campaign to inculcate a cashless shopping tradition that would save the costs of replacing overused bank notes by the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

On Friday, Group Senior Manager for Digital Sales at FDH Bank, Yamikani Mbawala said they are impressed with the promotion which he described it as encouraging and successful considering the response shown by the customers.

“We introduced the promotion in order to encourage customers to have a culture of using their ATM cards whenever they are shopping — because carrying cash in hands is expensive and risky as they can easily lose it or get robbed off.

“So through, this promotion we have seen that more customers are now using the cards than before since it is the best way because there is no any money deducted or charged when paying through ATM,” he said.

One of the winners, Jacqueline Namuse was over the moon with excitement, saying: “Honestly, I didn’t expect this and it is the first time for me to win a competition. These items are going to bring a good change at our family because we wouldn’t have afford to purchase them at once.

“I really thank FDH for introducing this promotion because they are giving opportunity to the people to pay for their shopping using digital means,” she said.

To enter into promotion, customers are requested to pay their money at the till using FDH PLS machine and write their names at the back of receipts and drop it into the box.

