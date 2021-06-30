Nankhumwa congratulates Symon Vuwa Kaunda on reclaiming Nkhata Bay Central constituency

Leader of the Opposition in Parliament and DPP Vice President for the Southern Region Kondwani Nankhumwa has congratulated DPP’s Symon Vuwa Kaunda following his victory in the Tuesday’s parliamentary by-elections held in Nkhata Bay central constituency.

The Nkhata Bay central constituency seat fell vacant following an order by the Supreme Court that there be fresh elections, citing electoral irregularities during the initial polls in 2019. This followed a complaint lodged by Vuwa Kaunda’s runner-up, People’s Party’s Ralph Mhone.

Initially, the High Court in Mzuzu dismissed the case whereupon Mhone lodged an appeal with the Supreme Court.

But as fate would have it, Mhone lost again at the fresh polls. Vuwa Kaunda got 5,426 votes while Mhone got 5,163 votes.

Mhone lost to Vuwa Kaunda despite enjoying support from all nine Tonse Alliance partners, including the Malawi Congress Party of President Lazarus Chakwera and UTM of Republican Vice President Saulos Klaus Chilima.

The DPP also won the Chikwembere Ward in Blantyre North constituency. Flossie Elizabeth Hera is now its new Councillor.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, Nankhumwa extends “heartfelt congratulations to Honourable Vuwa Kaunda for winning the Nkhata Bay central parliamentary by-election”.

He says what is most exciting to him is that Vuwa Kaunda reclaimed his seat against a combination of over nine (9) political parties.

The youthful Nankhumwa also hailed the people of Nkhata Bay central “for courageously exercising their democratic right to elect a representative of their choice without being intimidated by any outside influences”.

“Now that the people of Nkhata Bay central have spoken, boldly, it is my humble appeal to Honourable Vuwa Kaunda to reciprocate this gesture by serving his constituents, the Democratic Progressive Party, and the entire nation with integrity, selfless dedication and patriotism.

“I cannot wait to continue working with Honourable Vuwa Kaunda inside and outside Parliament,” said Nankhumwa.

In the statement, he also congratulates Flossie Elizabeth Hera on her victory as Chikwembere Ward Councillor in Blantyre North constituency following a by-election held there on Tuesday, June 29, 2021.

“May the good Lord continue watching over you, Honourable Vuwa Kaunda, the people of Nkhata Bay central, Madam Flossie Elizabeth Hera, the people of Chikwembere Ward, and the entire Malawi nation,” concludes the statement.

However, it was not all rosy for the DPP as the party lost ward council by-elections in Nsanje Lalanje, which were also held on Tuesday.

Abdlhackeem Annuary Hassan of MCP amassed 3,448 votes against DPP’s Gerald Paul who got 2,756 votes.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!