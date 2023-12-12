Nankhumwa defies APM on convention, redeployment

There is no end in sight to the wrangles rocking the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) with beleaguered Vice-President for South Kondwani Nakhumwa’s defiance to accept his redeployment as advisor to the party President Arthur Peter Mutharika.

On the other hand, he said during a press conference on Monday at Golden Peacock in Blantyre they will go ahead to hold the party convention in which the leader will be the Presidential candidate for the party in the 2025 General Elections.

“I am addressing the presser as DPP Vice-President South because that is the position I was elected for by delegates. I cannot comment about my position being advisor to the party president. Right now I am a DPP party presidential aspirant,” he said.

Commenting on the forthcoming convention scheduled for December 15 and 16, Nankhumwa sounded confident of winning.

“I am going to contest for the position of President and I am going to win. I have never failed in an electionsfrom constituency to where I am. Failing an election is not in my DNA,” he said.

This is contrary to the party’s president APM who called for Central Executive Committee that resolved to hold a National Governing Council meeting on Wednesday to strategise on the party’s convention to elect party president and 2025 Elections Presidential Elections torchbearers.

On leading the party, Nankhumwa said he would initiate fundraising activities to support the party to wean it from depending on individuals funding.

He also said he would initiate projects to build the party head offices and buildings for rentals.

“The fact that we depend on individuals to fund the party activities, has created problems in our party because of the Big Boys syndrome. This must stop,” said Nankhumwa.

Asked why he is clinging to the party, the National Assembly’s Leader of the House said he cannot run away from the party because of squabbles.

Nankhumwa called for the meeting barely hours after APM redeployed him to become his advisor and appointed George Chaponda as the Vice-President for South.

APM also redeployed Secretary General Grezelder Jeffrey to Vice-President Central Region and replaced her with Dr Clement Mwale. Jeffrey has since sought a court injunction restraining APM and the party from effecting the changes.

