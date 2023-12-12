TNM launches K50m Christmas prize promotion with grand prize of K10m

TNM Plc, the pioneer mobile network company in Malawi, has kicked off the festive season for its customers with a K50 million Christmas promotion from which the grand winner shall receive a whopping K10 million.

Announcing the news on Monday at the telco’s head office, Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert said the the promotion will will end in February through which TNM will reward customers with fabulous cash and non-cash prizes.

Hebert said the Christmas promotion is TNM’s way of showing appreciation to its customers loyalty on the network and enhancing their 2023 festivity celebrations.

“This Christmas promotion is a means through which we are giving back to our customers, appreciating them for standing by us through thick and thin,” he said.

“We hope that this promotion will also provide our customers an opportunity to enjoy this festive season with their loved ones through cash prizes that they will win in this promotion.”

Hebert also said the company is committed to uplifting the lives of its customers and maximizing customers’ satisfaction and that the Christmas promotion is also the company’s way of rewarding Malawians for showing resilience through the economic hardships faced in 2023.

“As a network that has its customers’ welfare at heart, we empathize with the struggles Malawians went through in the year 2023 such as Cyclone Freddy and cholera.

“We, therefore, hope that the cash prizes to be won will give new beginnings to our customers as they enter the new year ahead”, Herbet said.

The Christmas promotion will see customers gaining an entry with each K500 recharge and winning cash prizes on weekly and monthly basis — with one lucky winner walking away with the grand prize of K10 million.

TNM which covers up to 88% of Malawi landscape also provides the 4G and 5G network services.

