Nankungwi reality show goes to Blantyre

As one way of addressing marriage and relationship issues in the country, Marriage Education and Research Network (MERN) is geared to host Nankungwi reality show in Blantyre at M-Theatre on March 10, 2018.

Director for MERN Daniel Chibwana, who is also relationship coach and host for the show, said all is set for the show in Blantyre after Lilongwe hosted a similar show more than a week ago on February 10.

“Everything is in place for the showdown in Blantyre. The reality show brings concrete instructions on how people can handle everyday life situations and how best they can spice up their courtship to make it enjoyable and meaningful,” Chibwana said.

He added that Nankungwi reality Show is the best answer for solving and maintaining relationships and psychological issues among the youth and couples in the country.

The show will be graced by various invited guests including the family of Bishop Chris and Thoko Suya as a guest couple.

Chibwana, therefore, urged couples and those who have relationship and psychological challenges to come forward at the show in Blantyre and seek professional assistance.

“One of our goals as MERN is to reduce and combat gender and domestic related violence in our society by entertaining, educating and inspiring people with true life stories and experiences,” he said.

Music performance by gospel artist Eliza Mponya will spice up the show which will be recorded live for Television episodes which are beamed on Pentecostal Life Television (PLTV) every Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Tickets for the show can be purchased in advance at Blantyre KIPS and Blue Savana, according to Chibwana

