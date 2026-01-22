NASFAM calls for increased investment in women empowerment

The National Smallholder Farmers Association of Malawi (NASFAM) has called for increased investment in women to enable them to venture more meaningfully into the agriculture sector, saying women play a crucial role as the main producers of food and contribute up to 70 percent of agricultural labour.

NASFAM Chief Executive Officer Dr Betty Chinyamunyamu made the call on Wednesday during the 29th Annual General Meeting held under the theme “Empowering smallholder farmers through transformative innovation and value addition.”

She said investing in women would have a positive impact on agricultural production and help close existing gender gaps.

She further urged government to develop clear medium to long term policies and guidelines on the Farm Input Subsidy Programme (FISP), observing that the programme consumes a large share of resources that could otherwise be directed to areas such as irrigation, while also using significant amounts of foreign exchange.

“FISP consumes a lot of resources and foreign exchange. There must be careful consideration, as most of the time it supports commodities that do not generate foreign exchange, instead of prioritising crops that can help the country earn more forex,” said Chinyamunyamu.

She also proposed the introduction of a special day to commemorate farmers in recognition of their contribution to national development, describing it as a gesture of appreciation and motivation.

In her remarks, Minister of Agriculture Roza Fatchi Mbilizi said government is committed to support farmers and encouraged them to embrace modern farming systems, including the combined use of organic and chemical fertilisers to improve soil health and increase crop productivity.

Mbilizi acknowledged that the current prices of seeds are high, making them unaffordable for many smallholder farmers, but she disclosed that government, in collaboration with the private sector, plans to start producing affordable seeds to improve access.

“Seed is very expensive in this country and we are very concerned. We have been directed as a Ministry to produce seeds that will be affordable. On fertiliser, we are focusing on a mixture of organic and chemical fertiliser to improve soil health,” said Mbilizi.

She further said women have great potential to contribute to national development in all sectors and pledged continued support to women farmers.

On her part, Vice Chancellor for Lilongwe University of Agriculture and Natural Resources (LUANAR), Agness Mwangwero, underscored the importance of LUANAR’s partnership with NASFAM in technology development and research, saying the country’s strong potential in seed production.

“Malawi is well equipped and has the full potential to produce its own seeds, both cereals and legumes. With the targets set, we are ready to begin seed production for the 2026/2027 season,” she said.

The 29th Annual General Meeting attracted various stakeholders, including farmers from across the country and NASFAM also presented a gift to the Minister in appreciation and recognition of her being the first female Minister of Agriculture since the country’s Independence.

