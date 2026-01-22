Gospel Artist Dazik Hands Over K15 Million Hostel to Tiyamika Orphanage

Gospel artist Davie Nkhoma, popularly known as Dazik, has officially handed over a K15 million girls’ hostel to Tiyamika Orphanage in Mchinji District.

Speaking during the handover ceremony on Thursday in Mchinji, Dazik said his calling as a gospel artist goes beyond preaching through music and should also be demonstrated through practical actions that positively impact lives.

He explained that during his previous visit to the orphanage, he was deeply moved by the poor condition of the hostel where the girls were sleeping, describing it as unsafe and unsuitable for habitation.

“I may not be able to do everything, but I am proud that I have made a contribution that will improve the lives of these children,” said Dazik.

Founder of Tiyamika Orphanage, Pastor Christopher Lemos, expressed gratitude to the gospel artist, saying the new hostel will make a significant difference in the lives of the girls, as they will now sleep comfortably regardless of weather conditions.

“We are very grateful for this project. May the good Lord bless him,” said Pastor Lemos.

He added that the orphanage continues to face numerous challenges, including shortages of food and clothing, and appealed to well-wishers to continue supporting the institution.

One of the beneficiaries, Mervis Foster, said the girls are happy with the new hostel, noting that they previously struggled to study, especially during the rainy season, due to poor accommodation conditions.

The newly constructed hostel is expected to improve both the safety and learning environment for the girls at the orphanage.

