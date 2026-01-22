Miracle or Emotional Coincidence? Prophet Kambale’s Healing Services Spark Debate

Congregants at Life International Church in Malawi’s capital, Lilongwe, on Sunday witnessed what many described as extraordinary moments of healing and divine intervention during a service led by Prophet Amos Kambale at Mbinzi Day Secondary School Hall in Area 3.

According to church officials and worshippers, at least three individuals with long-standing mobility challenges testified that they were healed during prayers, with some walking and running unaided for the first time in years.

One of them was Mr Majawa from Area 36 in Lilongwe, who said he had relied on a walking stick for three years following a stroke and persistent back pain.

However, immediately after Prophet Kambale prayed for him, Majawa reportedly stood up and walked on his own, later running around the church in disbelief. He was seen weeping as he told the congregation that God had healed him.

The congregation erupted in celebration, with many expressing shock at the transformation, saying it was difficult to believe that Majawa had previously been unable to walk without assistance.

The service was characterised by intense prayer, worship and prophetic ministry, attracting a large and emotionally engaged congregation.

In another testimony, a woman said her mother had been struggling with serious loan debts from Bank Nkhonde since December and feared possible arrest after failing to repay the money.

She claimed that after attending one of Prophet Kambale’s services on behalf of her mother, she received a call informing her that the loans had been written off. According to the woman, her mother was also later given her share of funds from the bank’s proceeds.

“My mother called me and asked, ‘What have you done?’ She is now free,” the woman told the congregation.

Towards the end of the service, Mr Nyalugwe testified that he had been dismissed from his government job in 2010 and had unsuccessfully pursued his case in both Blantyre and Lilongwe for over a decade.

He claimed that while attending the service, he received a phone call from his former office inviting him to submit his documents the following day, saying his case had been resolved and that he would be reinstated and compensated.

“For 16 years I have suffered with no progress. But today, God has surprised me in this place,” Nyalugwe said, breaking into tears.

Speaking during the service, Prophet Kambale emphasised faith, compassion and obedience to God, saying the ministry’s mission is “to restore dignity, hope and purpose in people’s lives.”

He urged congregants to seek not only miracles but also wisdom, discipline and responsible living.

Several attendees described the atmosphere as “charged with faith,” while others said the testimonies had strengthened their belief in God’s power to intervene in difficult circumstances.

Among the visitors were a couple from Blantyre who said they travelled and slept over in Lilongwe to attend the service for the first time after hearing about previous testimonies. They also claimed to have been healed from long-standing health conditions.

Life International Church, which holds Sunday services from 8:00 a.m., has reported a sharp increase in attendance, with last Sunday’s service overflowing beyond the main hall.

Church officials said follow-up sessions are being arranged to document testimonies and offer continued pastoral support to those affected.

The church has invited the public to attend another service this Sunday, 25 January 2026, at the same venue, dubbed “Better Life Sunday,” encouraging people to “witness and experience the transforming power of God” through prayer and teaching.

According to social media posts from the church, congregants are also being asked to bring written prayer requests for 2026, which will be presented to the prophet for continued intercession.

Prophet Amos Kambale has recently attracted national attention for reports of miracles, with people from across Malawi and beyond attending his services and claiming life-changing experiences.

However, as the testimonies continue to spread, questions remain: are these genuine miracles — or emotional coincidences driven by faith and expectation?

The debate continues.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :