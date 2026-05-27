NBM plc contributes K25 million to 2026 International ICT Expo

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc has committed K25 million towards this year’s International ICT Expo organised by the ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM), as part of intensifying its support for digital transformation and secure financial innovation in the country.

The 2026 International ICT Expo, themed ‘Unlocking Malawi’s Digital Economy: ICT Exports, Trusted Payments and Fraud Resilience,’ will take place from June 4 to 5 at the Bingu International Convention Centre (BICC) in Lilongwe.

Speaking during the sponsorship handover ceremony on Tuesday, NBM plc Head of Digital Financial Services William Kaunda said the Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote innovation, digital inclusion and secure financial systems.

He commended ICTAM for creating a platform that brings together innovators, policymakers, regulators, financial institutions and technology players to shape Malawi’s digital future.

“We believe Malawi’s digital future will be unlocked through collaboration. Customers today expect convenience, speed, security and seamless experiences, and as a Bank we continue to invest in technology and innovation to meet those expectations,” he said.

Kaunda further said as digital adoption grows, cybersecurity and fraud resilience matter more than ever, adding that customer trust remains the foundation of digital banking.

“Payments must not only be fast, but also secure, verified and reliable,” said Kaunda.

He added that stronger collaboration among banks, telecom companies, regulators and law enforcement agencies is critical in strengthening fraud prevention and building trusted payment systems.

ICTAM President Clarence Gama welcomed the sponsorship, saying it will help the association deliver a successful event.

“We are very excited to receive this sponsorship from NBM plc. The support will help us organise a high-standard expo and create meaningful interaction between the public and private sectors,” said Gama.

He said the expo is expected to attract over 200 delegates, including cabinet ministers, regulators, technology experts and private sector players.

According to Gama, the event will provide an important platform for showcasing innovations, exchanging ideas and discussing solutions to challenges affecting Malawi’s digital economy.

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