NBS Bank unveils simplified payment solution

Listed NBS Bank has introduced ‘Pay by Link’, a revolutionary payment solution for Malawian businesses aimed to simplify and accelerate how businesses collect payments.

NBS Bank Head of Strategy, Digital and Fintech Inqxhuiniso Dzoole-Mwale, said ‘Pay by Link’ is designed with speed and convenience, making it ideal for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), freelancers, and corporates as it offers a secure, seamless alternative to traditional payment methods.

“We are committed to empowering Malawian businesses with digital tools that foster growth and operational efficiency. With ‘Pay by Link’, we are making online payments more accessible, secure, and convenient for everyone.”

“This innovation allows businesses to send secure payment links directly to customers via email, eliminating the need for a website or technical knowledge. With just a few clicks, customers can pay using their Visa or Mastercard from any bank, making payments instant and hassle-free,” said Dzoole-Mwale.

He further said ‘Pay by Link’, is one way of leading in driving digital transformation and simplifying payment solutions for businesses across Malawi.

Reacting to the innovation, ICT Association of Malawi (ICTAM) General Manager Andrew Kamwendo, commended NBS Bank plc for taking a customer-centric approach and contributing meaningfully to Malawi’s innovation space.

“The introduction of the ‘Pay by Link’ innovation by NBS Bank is a commendable step in advancing digital financial solutions in Malawi. It aligns well with the broader national agenda of accelerating digital transformation and financial inclusion. This solution addresses a key challenge for SMEs, freelancers, and even large corporates by simplifying the payment process without requiring complex technical infrastructure.”

“As ICTAM, we believe this kind of innovation plays a critical role in building a robust and inclusive digital ecosystem that enhances convenience and security but also helps promote trust in digital payments,” said Kamwendo.

