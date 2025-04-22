Justice Rights Activists Hail Chakwera Over Game-Changing Judiciary Complex

Justice rights campaigners are giving President Lazarus Chakwera a big thumbs-up for securing a multi-billion kwacha Chinese-funded Judiciary Complex, set to transform Malawi’s justice system.

The Centre for Human Rights, Education, Advice and Assistance (CHREAA) has welcomed the upcoming Lilongwe-based complex as a powerful symbol of the government’s commitment to judicial reform and improved access to justice.

Victor Mhango, CHREAA Executive Director, said the new complex is expected to speed up justice delivery and ease long-standing logistical challenges in the courts.

The landmark project, to be built in the capital city, will house courtrooms and serve as the Judiciary’s new national headquarters.

The deal was sealed last week with the signing of the Implementation Agreement for the China-Aid Malawi Judicial Complex Project between the Republic of Malawi and the People’s Republic of China.

Justice Minister Titus Mvalo and Chen Hao, Deputy Director General of China’s Ministry of Commerce, signed on behalf of their respective nations.

Mvalo described the agreement as a milestone reflecting strong bilateral ties and a shared dedication to justice as a pillar for national development. He applauded China’s continued support and reaffirmed Malawi’s full commitment to seeing the project through.

Chinese Ambassador to Malawi, Ms. Lu Xu, said the project stands as a testament to the longstanding cooperation between the two countries. She stressed China’s recognition of the judiciary’s role in promoting peace and economic progress and pledged continued collaboration across infrastructure, agriculture, and talent development.

With construction on the horizon, justice campaigners say the new Judiciary Complex represents more than a building—it’s a bold step toward a faster, fairer justice system for all Malawians.

