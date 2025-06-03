NCD Alliance Malawi calls for ban on tobacco flavours that make cigarettes, nicotine appealing to smokers

The Non-Communicable Diseases Alliance Malawi (NCD Alliance Malawi) has called for the development of stringent policies, including ban, on flavours that make tobacco and nicotine products more appealing to the smokers.

NCD Alliance Malawi Project Officer, Esther Nyirenda, expressed disappointment with the tactics tobacco and nicotine industries are employing to make their harmful products “enticing, particularly to young people”.

Nyirenda made the sentiments the sidelines of activities organized to commemorate World No Tobacco Day (WNTD), which took place in Mangochi on Saturday.

The day was set aside to raise awareness about the harmful tactics of the tobacco industry. This year’s theme, “Unmasking the Appeal: Exposing Industry Tactics on Tobacco and Nicotine Products”, purposefully crafted to reveal the strategies employed by the tobacco and nicotine industries to make their harmful products enticing, particularly to young people.

In exposing these tactics, the WNTD campaign seeks to drive awareness, advocate for stronger policies, including a ban on flavours that make tobacco and nicotine products more appealing, and protect public health.

According to Nyirenda, tobacco use remains one of the major contributors to NCDs such as cancer, cardiovascular disease, and chronic respiratory illnesses.

“Each year, thousands of lives are lost unnecessarily due to preventable conditions associated with tobacco and nicotine use. WNTD 2025 therefore serves as a timely reminder of the need to strengthen prevention efforts and promote healthier lifestyles across our communities. Encouragingly, recent data from 2022 show that the prevalence of tobacco smoking among adults aged 15 and older has declined to 6.3 percent, down from 7.2 percent in 2020 and 11 percent in 2019. This positive trend demonstrates the growing public awareness and the potential impact of stronger policies, education, and community-driven health promotion efforts,” she said.

In a notable development, Nyirenda added, Malawi ratified the WHO Framework Convention on Tobacco Control (WHO FCTC) in August 2023, stressing that the ratification reflects a strong national commitment to protecting current and future generations from the harmful effects of tobacco, including second hand smoke.

“It also opens the door to enhanced policy, education, and health system interventions that can make a real difference in reducing tobacco related harm. The NCD Alliance Malawi acknowledges the government’s efforts and strongly believes that through sustained advocacy, evidence-based strategies, and partnership, we could reduce the burden of tobacco-related diseases and improve the quality of life for all Malawians,” she narrated.

To mark this day on 31st May, 2025, the alliance planned activities at Sungusya in Chimènde Zone in the area of Group Village Head Chindamba in Traditional Authority Chowe in Mangochi district.

The event was aimed at raising awareness about NCDs, dangers of tobacco use and how it contributes to NCDs such as cancer, heart disease, and stroke. The activities will also encourage people to stay away from tobacco.

NCD Alliance Malawi is a national civil society network with a common goal to reduce the burden of preventable morbidity, disability as well as avoidable deaths due to non-communicable diseases and injuries impacting the health of Malawians.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!