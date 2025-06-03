Zikhale Dazzles at Ghana Mining Indaba, Champions Malawi’s ATM Strategy with Clarity and Conviction

Malawi’s Minister of Mining, Dr. Ken Zikhale Reeves Ng’oma, stole the spotlight at the prestigious Mining in Motion Indaba held in Ghana, where his confident and articulate presentation of Malawi’s Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining (ATM) strategy drew admiration from regional and global stakeholders.

Responding to probing questions on how Malawi is prioritising small-scale gold mining, Ng’oma painted a compelling picture of a government working systematically to unlock the country’s vast mineral potential.

Ng’oma explained that Malawi has anchored its mining development on a sound policy framework, referencing the 2013 Mines and Minerals Policy as the cornerstone for responsible and regulated mineral exploitation. He said the government is not just making empty promises, but is implementing strategic interventions to boost capacity in the mining sector. These include investments in human capital development, procurement of modern mining equipment, and rehabilitation of mineral laboratories to enhance technical efficiency and service delivery.

The minister further announced that the government is in the process of transforming the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) into an investment bank. This, he said, is aimed at improving access to capital for youth and women, enabling them to engage meaningfully in mineral production and value addition. He also disclosed that plans are underway to partner with local banks to establish mineral marketing centres by tapping into their already existing infrastructure. These centres will function as official selling points in coordination with the Export Development Fund (EDF) under the Reserve Bank of Malawi.

Ng’oma emphasized that alluvial gold, which he described as “cash in hand,” requires close monitoring and protection to maximise its impact on household livelihoods and national revenue. In a forward-thinking move, he revealed that government will soon introduce a minerals auction week—an annual platform for artisanal miners to showcase their work and engage with modern mining technology and buyers.

While acknowledging Malawi’s mineral potential, Zikhale also addressed the challenges that confront the sector. He was candid about the issues of child labour, occupational health risks, and HIV/AIDS within mining communities, and stressed the importance of promoting gender balance. He said the government is currently addressing these social issues as part of broader efforts to professionalise and humanise the sector. On women’s empowerment, Ng’oma advocated for the formation of a Gemstone Association of Malawi (GAM) to boost women’s participation in the mining industry.

To strengthen enforcement and reduce smuggling, the minister announced that the government is rolling out scanning technology in mining areas and export zones to monitor mineral flows more effectively. He concluded by stating that mining has the power to become a major driver of economic growth and poverty reduction, noting that nearly 80,000 Malawians are already active in the sector. Malawi, he added, is increasingly being recognised on the international stage for its deposits of gold, gemstones, and other valuable minerals.

In Ghana, Zikhale proved not just that he understands the assignment, but that Malawi’s mining sector finally has a credible, strategic voice capable of leading the charge into a prosperous and well-regulated future.

