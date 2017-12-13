Nchalo United 10 points clear to get promotion

Lower-Shire Southern Region Masters Security Premier Division Side, Nchalo United are toping the league with 10 points clear advancing their opportunity to qualify for the Malawi’s top-flight league.

According to the recent log table, Nchalo United tops the league with 82 points while their opponents Chikwawa United are on 2nd position with 72 points out of 34 games played.

Prison United are currently on 3rd position while Nanzikambe on 4th position with 66 and 62 points respectively while Mangochi Challengers are on 5th position with 60 points.

Two army teams, MDF Marine and Cobbe Barracks both have 58 points but MDF Marine is leading on 6th position having a superior goal difference of 21.

Straight to the bottom of the premier division league, a team from the ‘Ghetto side’ Ndirande Icons is leading from behind on 21st position with 10 points collected out of 28 games played while CHANCO is on 20th position with 23 points out of 35 games.

According to Southern Region Football Association League (SRFAL) Chairman, Raphael Humba, the 2017 season is expected to end early January where the champion would be crowned and promoted for the super league.

“I want to assure all Southern Region Premier Division and Division 1 teams that if all goes as we planned, the league will end this coming month-end (December) or early January next year,” Humba said.

In a related development, Karonga United from the Northern Region Football League becomes the first team to be promoted to the Super League after they were crowned champions for Simama Premier Division League last Sunday.

While the Holy Cross Ambassadors from the Central Region Chipiku Stores Premier Division League become the second team to be promoted after finishing the race on top with 58 points.

