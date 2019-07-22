Ndindi Mally back from hibernation

Zomba-based artist Ndindi Mally has bounced back in the music scene after being inactive for five years.

Real name Emmanuel Mphako, Mally says he was out of the music world to concentrate on some personal business.

“I was tied up with my personal staff but now I am back,” he says.

Mally says before dropping his ‘Moto wa gas’ album in 2013, he left the country for Botswana where he stayed three years.

“Afterwards, I stepped into neighbouring South Africa where I joined a reggae music group known as ‘Aldoff the highest’.

Through the reggae group, I befriended South African reggae music icon Senzo Mthetwa and later recorded and dropped a DVD titled Jah bless,” he says.

The artist is popular with his hit songs namely; Ulimbo, Amaipa and ‘Pofela salambula’.

In the late 2006, he released a single titled ‘Ndigona kuno’, the song that depicts the experiences which come out in the journey of human life.

Recently, Ndindi Mally remixed and dropped Ndigona kuno hit in which he featured one of the country’s fresh urban musicians, Nepman.

In the remixed version, Ndindi has maintained the message from the original song; however, it has the features of modern reggae tune.

“Kulibwino mayi ndigone kuno kusiyana kuti ndibwere// Mudagona uko munakulira konko maziko anga ali kuno// Ndili ndi anasi ambili kuno sangandisiyire pa njira// Adzanditenga mpaka kunyumba yatsopano andikonzera.

Nabwelera akukambilana zachikondi ndinasiya// Munthu ndi munthu salephera kukhala ndizake zolakwika// munthu ndi muthu salephera kukhala ndizake zofowoka// inu amayi ine ndigona kuno,” goes part of the song.

Asked why working on remix project, the reggae music maestro says he wants to pass the message in the song to the current generation.

“I realised that most of my fans who know Ndigona kuno song are now grown up.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :