Ndirande Anglican voices and Great Angels set for  Nyasa Praise concert in Lilongwe

Blantyre based Ndirande Anglican Voices and Lilongwe’s Great Angles Choir will on Sunday launch a new blend of gospel concert called Nyasa-Praise at Sheaffer ICA Marquee in Lilongwe.

The concert is a brain child of M-Fest, a newly established entertainment company that aims at promoting arts and culture through well organized concerts with emphasis on quality and professionalism.

In an interview, one of the company managers, Vita Chirwa, said they have restricted the line-up of performers to two to give people unlimited entertainment.

“People sometimes have to endure long hours, waiting for their favourite act that only performs few songs and leave the stage. So, this time around we want to give people maximum entertainment and we have plans of taking similar shows across the country,” said Chirwa.

In a separate interview, Director of Music for Ndirande Anglican Voices, Dennis Kalimbe said his group was working hard to spread the Word of God through music on the day since the show would feature only two groups.

“We will dish out a few songs from our new album and there will be more time of worship and dancing, almost two hours for each group. People have been waiting to get a copy and this is their chance to get one,” said Kalimbe.

He added that one lucky person who will sing all verses of one of their songs will go away with a Ndirande Anglican Voices branded T-Shirt which will also be on sale on the day.

On their part, Great Angels Choir through their music director, Ephraim Zonda said their fans should expect the best as they are well prepared for the show.

“We are very much prepared since it’s been a while when we shared the stage with Ndirande Anglican Voices. We believe it’s going to be a great moment,” he said.

In a related development, the Black Missionaries Band alongside Anthony Makondetsa will lock horns with the jamming machine Skeffa Chimoto in a fierce battle dubbed ‘The El Clasico Concert at M1 Centre Point in Lilongwe on Friday, July 27.

