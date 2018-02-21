New Hilux and Fortuner hit Malawi market

Toyota Malawi has launched new Hilux and Fortuner vehicles, which are equipped with a Global Diesel (GD) engine, more power, more grip, more safety and more light.

Toyota Malawi unveiled the New GD Toyota Hilux and Fortuner on Thursday last week. The rebranded vehicles engine sizes are 2.8L and 2.4L respectively.

Toyota Malawi National Sales and Marketing Manager Newton Kasililika- Mlagha said customers will enjoy up to 40 percent more power and 50 percent more torque.

“This is means faster pull-offs, smoother gear changes and more fuel savings. The New GD Hilux and Fortuner also have Active Traction Control (A-TRC) designed for on and off road use which helps them move in the most adverse conditions. When one tyre gets stuck in the mud, power is distributed to other three tyres to pull the vehicle free,” explained Kasililika- Mlagha.

Mlagha said the two rebranded vehicles also provide more safety for customers unlike the previous models.

“The Vehicle Stability Control (VSC) controls engine output to help maintain stability and prevent skidding on slippery road surfaces. “In terms of steering of over steering or under steering, the system will automatically correct it.”

The vehicles light Emitting Diode (LED) main beam headlamp provides excellent light distribution performance while maintaining energy- efficiency (2.8L engine has daylight running lights).

He said despite the improved performance, the new engine is more fuel efficient saying it saves more than 10 percent of fuel, adding that the new engine has 54 percent power with six gear transmission as opposed to five gear.

“In terms of pricing there are no changes despite the engine being more powerful and fuel efficient. We know the market is competitive and we are also trying to be as competitive as possible to fit the needs of our customers. The pricing is subjective, we don’t sell the price, what we sell is the product.”

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :