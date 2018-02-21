Nkhwazi FC interested in Silver keeper Brighton Munthali

Zambia Police Service sponsored team, Nkhwazi FC, have expressed interest to have the services of Silver Strikers goalkeeper Brighton Munthali, following the boy’s brilliant performance in goals in a strength testing match that took place between the two sides in Chipata last Sunday.

Silver Strikers General Secretary, Thabo Chakaka Nyirenda, confirmed the development adding that the Zambian side is also interested in midfielder Levison Maganizo, formerly of relegated Premier Bet Wizards.

“They have written us and by the end of this week we should be able to make a collective decision as executive on this issue,” said Nyirenda.

The two players will not undergo trials but sign an outright contract when Silver Strikers agrees and finalize valuation of the players.

Brighton Munthali won the 2017 TNM golden glove award.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :