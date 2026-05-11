NGOs Under Fire as Teenage Pregnancies Remain at 32 Percent Despite Decades of Interventions

Researchers at the University of Malawi have questioned the effectiveness of government and NGO interventions aimed at reducing teenage pregnancies, warning that Malawi continues to record alarming figures despite years of donor-funded programmes, awareness campaigns and stakeholder engagements.

The concerns emerged during a dissemination meeting by the Centre for Social Research in Zomba, where findings showed that teenage pregnancies currently stand at 32 percent in 2024 while the school dropout rate linked to the crisis has reached a staggering 90 percent.

The figures have triggered difficult questions about whether institutions working in adolescent sexual reproductive health are genuinely addressing the root causes of the problem or merely sustaining cycles of projects, workshops and funding without producing meaningful long-term impact.

For more than three decades, Malawi has seen countless interventions implemented by NGOs, government departments and development partners under the banner of protecting adolescent girls and reducing early pregnancies. Millions of kwacha and donor dollars have been spent on sensitisation campaigns, youth clubs, training sessions, radio programmes and community meetings. Yet the crisis continues to deepen.

The latest findings now expose what many stakeholders described as a disturbing disconnect between investment and outcomes.

Joseph Chunga said the study gathered views from various stakeholders, including health officials, parents and community representatives, on the causes of rising teenage pregnancies and possible solutions.

“We did not make recommendations ourselves, but instead sought input from stakeholders. We had representatives from the Ministry of Health and parents, among others, who shared their views on why teenage pregnancies are rampant,” Chunga said.

He added that the centre disseminates research findings monthly to encourage discussion and improve future studies.

But some delegates challenged the tendency of institutions to repeatedly present statistics without confronting why interventions continue failing on the ground.

MacBain Mkandawire openly questioned the quality and direction of current programmes, arguing that Malawi has spent years discussing figures while avoiding deeper structural causes.

“We have been talking about figures since the 1990s. Why are we not talking about the causes? Next time we are here, let us hear about the causes,” Mkandawire said.

He further challenged stakeholders to interrogate whether many interventions are actually helping communities or simply creating institutional activity without measurable results.

“We have continuously done the wrong things while thinking we are right. We need new interventions to address teenage pregnancies. Let us interrogate the quality of our services,” he said.

The remarks have intensified scrutiny on NGOs operating within the adolescent reproductive health sector, with growing concerns that some programmes may have become heavily donor-driven while failing to address worsening economic realities facing young girls.

Stakeholders at the meeting observed that teenage pregnancies are increasingly being driven not only by cultural practices but also by rising social pressure among young people seeking expensive lifestyles, smartphones, fashionable clothes and other consumer goods they cannot afford.

As poverty deepens and unemployment rises, many teenagers are reportedly engaging in transactional sex to finance lifestyles influenced by peers and social media exposure.

The findings suggest that teenage pregnancy in Malawi can no longer be treated purely as a health or moral issue, but as a broader economic and social crisis rooted in poverty, inequality, weak educational support systems and declining household resilience.

Critics now argue that unless interventions begin addressing these structural realities directly, Malawi risks continuing a cycle where projects multiply while outcomes deteriorate.

With teenage pregnancy still affecting nearly one in every three girls and school dropout rates reaching 90 percent, pressure is now mounting on both government and NGOs to prove that the enormous resources invested over the years are translating into real change for vulnerable communities.

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