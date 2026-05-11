Malawi’s Minerals Must Not Become Another National Tragedy: Why the Time for a Sovereign Wealth Fund Is Now

There are moments in a nation’s history when destiny knocks only once.

For Malawi, that moment may have arrived through the soil beneath our feet.

For decades, Malawians have watched other countries transform mineral wealth into highways, universities, research centres, power plants, hospitals and modern cities. At the same time, Africa has also provided painful lessons of countries that discovered minerals only to become poorer, more corrupt, more unequal and more dependent than before.

Now Malawi stands at that dangerous crossroads.

With projections showing the mining sector could generate a staggering $43 billion over the next 14 years, the country faces one defining question: will this wealth finally liberate Malawi from aid dependency and chronic underdevelopment — or will it become another story of lost opportunity, elite enrichment and abandoned communities?

This is why Atupele Muluzi, through the United Democratic Front manifesto and its Business First Strategy, proposed the creation of a Sovereign Wealth Fund — a bold economic vision that could fundamentally transform Malawi from a donor-dependent economy into a self-financing nation capable of sustaining its own development.

Many people hear the term and think it is a complicated financial concept reserved for rich countries.

It is not.

A Sovereign Wealth Fund is simply a national savings and investment account created from proceeds of natural resources such as oil, gas or minerals. Instead of consuming all mining revenue immediately through political spending, government saves and invests a portion of the money for future generations and long-term national development.

It is what responsible nations do when they understand that minerals are temporary, but national development must be permanent.

This is the painful truth Malawi must confront: minerals can finish.

Once uranium, rutile, graphite, rare earths and niobium are extracted, they are gone forever. The land remains. The communities remain. The poverty can remain too — unless the country plans wisely.

Without a Sovereign Wealth Fund, Malawi risks waking up 20 years from now with exhausted mines, damaged environments, unemployed youth and nothing substantial to show for billions of dollars extracted from its soil.

The warning signs are already visible.

District councils hosting mining projects still struggle to fund basic services. Communities surrounding major projects remain trapped in poor road networks, weak schools, collapsing health systems and rising unemployment. Current Community Development Agreements reportedly offer host communities only 0.45 percent of annual mining revenue — a figure many consider scandalously low considering the scale of extraction expected.

That should alarm every Malawian.

A nation cannot celebrate billion-dollar mining investments while children near mining sites learn under trees, hospitals lack medicine and councils survive on donor dependency.

This is exactly why Malawi needs a Sovereign Wealth Fund — not tomorrow, but now, before the real mining boom begins.

Countries that succeeded understood this early.

Norway transformed oil wealth into one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, now worth over a trillion dollars. The fund finances social protection, national stability and future generations long after oil reserves decline.

Botswana used diamond revenues strategically to invest in infrastructure, education and economic stability, helping transform itself from one of the world’s poorest nations into a middle-income economy.

Even Gulf nations like United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia understood that natural resources should finance future prosperity, not temporary political excitement.

Malawi must learn from both success stories and failures.

Because Africa is also full of countries rich in minerals but drowning in poverty.

Why?

Because mineral wealth was consumed instead of invested.

Because leaders treated natural resources like campaign money.

Because corruption swallowed public wealth.

Because governments failed to think beyond elections.

Because there were no strong institutions protecting national wealth for future generations.

A properly designed Malawi Sovereign Wealth Fund could completely change the country’s future trajectory.

Imagine if even 20 percent of mining revenues were automatically deposited into a protected national investment fund every year.

Imagine that fund financing:

Modern universities and technical colleges

Large irrigation schemes

Mega electricity projects

Research and innovation hubs

Youth industrial funds

Cancer hospitals

Railway expansion

Agricultural mechanisation

Climate resilience programmes

Mining engineering schools

National manufacturing industries

Imagine Malawi financing its own development consistently without begging donors every budget cycle.

Imagine a future where national projects do not stop because foreign aid has been suspended.

Imagine a Malawi where mineral wealth builds permanent economic foundations instead of temporary political headlines.

That is the power of a Sovereign Wealth Fund.

But for this to work, Malawi must avoid turning the fund into another looting machine.

Strong controls are everything.

The fund must be protected from politicians, corruption cartels and reckless spending pressures. Parliament alone should not have unrestricted access to it. Independent oversight institutions, economists, civil society, local councils, auditors and citizens themselves must become part of the accountability structure.

The law establishing the fund must clearly define:

How much mining revenue enters the fund

What the money can and cannot be used for

Transparent annual public reporting

Independent international-standard audits

Criminal penalties for abuse

Citizen oversight mechanisms

Limits on political withdrawals

Malawi must also ensure districts hosting mining activities directly benefit through legally protected revenue-sharing systems.

Communities surrendering land, water, forests and livelihoods cannot continue receiving symbolic crumbs while billions leave their soil.

The Sovereign Wealth Fund should therefore operate alongside stronger decentralisation, local content policies and direct investment into mining communities.

This is bigger than economics.

It is a moral question.

Will Malawi consume tomorrow’s wealth today?

Or will this generation finally think beyond itself?

The minerals beneath Malawi’s soil were not created by politicians. They belong to both present and future generations.

A child born today in Chitipa, Mzimba, Balaka or Phalombe deserves to benefit from this mineral wealth decades from now — even after the mines close.

That can only happen if Malawi chooses discipline over greed, vision over politics and national interest over personal enrichment.

History is watching.

Future generations are watching too.

And one day, they will ask what this generation did when Malawi discovered billions beneath its soil.

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About the author: Ephraim Nyondo is a journalist and public relations practitioner with over 15 years working in a newsroom and different institutions in different parts of the world.

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