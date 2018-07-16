Nigerian actor Mike Ezuruonye to premiere ‘divorce not allowed’ live in Malawi

Malawians are set to witness live premiere of the Nigerian movie ‘Divorce not allowed’ stars the flamboyant Nigerian actor, Mike Ezuruonye.

The movie premiere takes centre stage on the 3rd of August at Capital Hotel New Marque in Lilongwe.

Organiser of the premiere, DJ Maya says “The movie is Nigerian talking about divorce and Mike is the one who made it.”

“Its a comedy that explores issues faced by young couples in marriages and how their resolutions sometimes threaten to shake the foundation of their love.”

DJ Maya says they plan on engaging the actor to appear in a local made movie which is a boost to the industry as Ezuruonye is an accomplished actor across the African continent.

The exposure for Malawian actors and movie makers to learn from him (Ezuruonye) is career changing.

“We will try and get him to do one or two scenes in a Malawian movie.”

This is backed up with a seemingly thorough itinerary as he arrives 2days before the event.

DJ Maya says they planned on bringing the premier to Blantyre but the actor has other engagements in Zambia.

“We wanted to do Blantyre on the 3rd and Lilongwe on the 4th unfortunately that can not happen as he is supposed to be in Zambia on the 4th so we chose to start with Lilongwe and later Blantyre.”

DJ Maya could not disclose when Blantyre fans will be treated to the premiere but the prospect in itself is promising.

From 7 o’clock in the evening to midnight on the day of premiere, August 3rd, the attendees will be treated to the screening, live music performances from top acts Gwamba, Lulu, Great Angels Choir with the broken English master, Tanna hosting.

The premiere is going to be a red carpet event with those having VIP tickets having a chance of taking photos and to mingle with Ezuruonye.

Charges are pegged at K10.000 standard and K20.000 VIP.

