Nkhoma Synod on fundraising drive: Chakwera and Mutharika make equal contributions of K1 million

Church of Central African Presbyterian (C.C.A.P) Nkhoma synod has embarked on a journey to raise money amounting for the renovation of Nkhoma Synod coltage in the lakeshore district of Salima.

President peter Mutharika and Leader of Opposition Dr. Lazarus Chakwera have both contributed K1 million each in support of the project while Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia pledged K500 000.

During fundraising event also dubbed ‘thanks giving Sunday’ at Bingu National Stadium, the Church managed to raise more than K19 million.

Speaking during the event held under the theme ‘We were called to do the will of God’, Nkhoma Synod General Secretary Reverend Vasco Kachipapa said once the project is done, it will be another source of income for the church.

“We are optimistic that once we have done the renovation, it will be another source of funds for the church and also it will be a source of employment for other church members.

“Our plans are to build the hall that people can use for conferences and also to expand the facility by building more rooms so that people can spend holiday’s at the coltage” He said

In his remarks, Chakwera advised churches to keep on praying for the walfare of the people in the country and not to relent on giving spiritual advises to politicians.

Chakwera said Churches play an important role in the countries development such as helping flocks to make right decisions and also holding leaders accountable to ensure good governance.

He also appealed to well-wishers in the country to make contributions towards the project saying giving is better than receiving.

“Whenever we have a chance to do something good, let’s do it,” he said

Presidential advisor on religious affairs Apostle Timothy Khoviwa also appealed to Church members to be committed and save God whole heatedly.

The coltage was bought and developed by missionaries in 1950s and currently it is in a bad shape.

