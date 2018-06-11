Victims of electic shock tragedy identified

Three casual workers who died after a scaffold they were using to replace Shoprite banners fell on overhead powerline at Chichiri in Blantyre, have now been identified by their relatives.

The victims have been identified as Harold Chisakasa aged 30 of Mteya village T/A Ganya in Ntcheu who was residing in Ndirande township, Kriswell Jenda aged 25 of Ntala village T/A Mwambo in Zomba was residing in Kubaluti and Cromwell Billiati aged 29 of village Mpalare T/A Phambala in Ntcheu and was based at Chirimba township in Blantyre.

The three deceased were hired by William Mauya of William General Maintenance to replace the banners at Chichiri Shopping Mall in the city when they met their fate.

They were knocked down by electric shock after their scaffolding moved by the strong winds.

One victim, namely Victor Namweto aged 31 of Nakhoro village Traditional Authority Kaduya in Phalombe, survived with serious fire burns and is receiving treatment at the Central Hospital (QUECH).

Electricity Supply Corporation of Malawi (Escom) has expressed shock at the loss of the three lives.

Escom public relations manager Innocent Chitosi advised the public to always involve the corporation when working near its infrastructures.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :