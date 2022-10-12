No bail yet for 17 allowance-gate suspects

Seventeen members of staff at the Accountant General’s office, who were arrested for committing fiscal crimes, will have to wait until Thursday to see whether or not they will be granted bail.

The accountants were arrested on suspicion that they were getting money from government agencies through allowances.

Nyasa Times understands that some officers were getting more than 40 days of allowances per month.

They were formally charged with three counts of public officer receiving property, official corruption and money laundering, and appeared before Chief Resident Magistrate Madalitso Khoswe Chimwaza after they applied for bail.

But Chimwaza reserved her ruling on bail application to tomorrow, October 13, 2022. Before that, CRM Chimwaza said the 17 committed the crimes between September 2021 and June 2022.

The arrest of the seventeen workers has brought the total number of public officers arrested in connection with alleged fraud at the AG’s office to 40.

The seventeen are Jane Zimba, Mr Chilimampunga, Nitta Mtuwa Vashi, Catherine Chigowo, Mrs Mfuyeni, Richard Shuko, George P. Banda, Mr Kantchewa, Dumping Kathyole, Mrs Montero, Willy Chambwinja, Mwayiwawo Chingson Binal, Catherine Mapulanga, Mr Jack Batani, Atuhokele Chitete, Kondwani Thomson Chimwala and Rose Mwalwimba.

