No date set for ruling on Malawi election appeal: Chief Justice says ‘soonest’

April 15, 2020 Mike Fiko –Nyasa Times 2 Comments

The Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal has heard all arguments from appellants and respondents in an appeal against a Constitutional Court judgement that overturned last year’s presidential election and Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda said when adjourning that  the  judgement will passed at a later date.

Choef Justice Andrew Nyirenda: We will not commit to a date but we will  rule as soona s we can

President Peter Mutharika of Democratic Progressive Party  (DPP) and  Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) are challenging the February 3 2020 judgement of the five-judge panel of the High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court which nullified the presidential election, citing irregularities in the results management system.

The court witnessed the battle of wits with the MEC’s private practice lawyer Tamando Chokhotho and lawyers representing Mutharika, former Justice Minister Samuel Tembenu who was supported by  Frank Mbeta, on one side, against the wit of Senior Counsel Modecai Msisha lawyer for  Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and Dr Chikosa Silungwe, the lead counsel for  Saulos Chilima of UTM.

The Supreme Court of Appeal bench of judges mostly watched the hearings with minimal interventions but rejected all parties to file additional documents  to support their skeleton arguments given the time frame, according to Justice Edward Twea.

After a day long hearing submissions —a panel of seven judges:  Chief Justice Andrew Nyirenda, other Justice of Appeal (JA) Edward Twea, Anaclet  Chipeta, Lovemore Chikoka, Anthony Kamanga, Frank Kapanda and Rezine Mzikamanda —are now faced with making the most momentous decision that will be a final determination.

Justice Nyirenda said judges have not yet come up with the date for the judgement, but he has assured parties that the court will do everything possible to deliver the judgement as soon as possible.

The Chief Justice commended both appellants and respondents “for coming up prepared” which helped the court to see through the proceedings.

He said: “We will ourselves adjourn the proceedings to the nearest possible future. We will not commit to a date but we realise how important these proceedings are to the welfare and well being of our nation.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that we revert in the soonest possible time. We will give it our best and therefore that we want to assure everybody that we will get back as soon as we can.”

He also thanked people who attended the proceedings in the public gallery under social distancing measures of coronavirus and the security officer for protecting all.

Nyirenda adjourned the proceedings to a date to be announced later.

Lawyers Nyasa Times spoke to, who are involved in the case, said they could not predict when judgement on the case could be expected but hoped it will indeed be as soon as possible.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

2
Leave a Reply

avatar
1 Comment threads
1 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
The SageKandulu Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Kandulu
Guest
Kandulu

Considering Jane, is this a gender balance panel of judges? It looks too male to me out to get the innocent woman.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
The Sage
Guest
The Sage

She’s guilty and incompetent

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
shares