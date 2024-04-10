No more blackouts in the National Assembly as Govt installs a 25-Kilowatt solar plant at Parliament building

No more blackouts in the National Assembly as Ministry of Energy has partnered International Solar Alliance (ISA) to install a 25-Kilowatt peak (kwp) state -of-the-art Solar Power plant at Parliament Building in Lilongwe.

The multi-purpose solar plant which has solar panels as a roof and a car park has been provided with a $50 thousand grant from ISA.

Speaking during the commissioning of the plant at Parliament on Tuesday, Minister of Energy, Ibrahim Matola said government recognizes the importance of solar energy as a key technology for Malawi energy sector development.

Matola said solar is a clean energy source and it is a priority in the Energy Policy of 2018 and the Malawi 2063 vision.

“It is important to recognize that energy is necessary for the achievement of socio-economic development which is the ambition of President Lazurus Chakwera,” he said.

Matola said solarization of Parliament is very unique as deliberations in parliament used to be disrupted in the past years when there were power outages and blackouts resulting to curtail as well as adjournment of parliament.

He therefore commended the ISA for its unwavering support in many areas including the just installed solar project.

Parliament Chief Administrative Offier, Funny Sibande expressed excitement over solar plant saying the power will enhance deliberations in the chamber.

“The coming of solar power means there will no longer be curtail of debates because of power outages,” she said.

Sibande assured that the infrastructure will be safeguarded as measures will be put in place to makesure it is not vandalized.

India based ISA representative, Jaspal Singh said the plant is the first phase as they wanted to see if people will have confidence.

“The second phase will commence soon with an enhanced capacity of 105kwp plant,” he said.

However, the plant has potential to save 44 megawatts of electricity annually and avoid the emission of 33 tons of carbon gasses annually.

