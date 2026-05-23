“No More Chaos”: Gangata Moves to Restore Discipline in Malawi Football Administration

Alfred Gangata has signaled a tough new era of accountability, discipline, and order in Malawi football administration after strongly confronting the country’s football leadership over what government sees as growing disorder, poor coordination, and disregard for authority within the game.

During a tense five-hour meeting on Wednesday involving officials from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture, Malawi National Council of Sports, and Football Association of Malawi (FAM), the minister reportedly expressed anger and disappointment over the handling of the standoff between FAM and Super League of Malawi (Sulom) regarding the condition of Kamuzu Stadium ahead of the FDH Bank Premiership launch.

Sources familiar with the meeting said Gangata made it clear that government would no longer tolerate confusion, power struggles, and unilateral decision-making that continue to damage the image of Malawi football.

According to a source who attended the meeting, the minister openly accused FAM leadership of embarrassing him after he personally attempted to mediate the dispute over the stadium.

“The minister said he was not amused that when he called the FAM president to a meeting to resolve the impasse, he kept assuring him that he would come, but he never showed up,” said the source.

Gangata reportedly revealed that after personally touring Kamuzu Stadium a day before the scheduled league launch, he discovered that parts of the facility were indeed not in acceptable condition. However, because preparations for the launch were already at an advanced stage, government believed dialogue and compromise were necessary to avoid chaos.

Frustrated by what he viewed as a lack of seriousness and respect, the minister reportedly declared during the meeting: “Ndinawoneka ngati chitsiru… ngati wopusa” — meaning “I was made to look stupid… like a fool.”

The remarks exposed not only Gangata’s frustration, but also government’s growing concern over what officials see as disorderly conduct and weak coordination within football administration.

In a decisive move, Gangata ordered a fresh high-level meeting involving the ministry, Sports Council, FAM, Sulom, and the Women’s Football Association on May 28 to fully address the escalating tensions threatening the game.

The minister also directed FAM to immediately suspend disciplinary proceedings against Sulom until after the next meeting — a clear indication that government wants dialogue, structure, and institutional order to prevail over internal battles and public confrontations.

Sources said when FAM argued that shelving disciplinary action could attract problems with FIFA, Sports Council board member Flackson Walapa reportedly pushed back, insisting Malawi should not surrender its ability to manage domestic football matters responsibly simply out of fear of international pressure.

Gangata’s intervention also extended to issues of financial accountability and administrative discipline.

The minister reportedly questioned why FAM frequently turns to government for financial support despite receiving millions of dollars from FIFA and Confederation of African Football (CAF).

When FAM president Fleetwood Haiya responded that government remains responsible for senior national teams, Gangata reportedly pressed further, questioning why large delegations of officials are regularly included on national team foreign trips.

Haiya is said to have defended the practice by arguing that officials gain administrative experience and exposure during such trips, with some later becoming CAF commissioners.

But the minister reportedly dismissed the explanation, arguing that many appointments were influenced more by loyalty to FAM leadership than merit.

In another major directive aimed at restoring institutional order, FAM was instructed to stop bypassing official government structures when seeking funding.

Officials explained that proper procedure requires FAM to engage Sports Council first, which then escalates matters through the ministry before Treasury becomes involved.

The meeting also exposed deep fractures within women’s football administration.

Women’s Football Association chairperson Adellaide Migogo reportedly told the meeting she had been sidelined entirely from major administrative decisions involving the women’s game, including the national league and the Scorchers national team.

Although Haiya argued that the Scorchers fall under FAM because they are a national team, Gangata reportedly viewed the concerns seriously and ordered that the matter be fully discussed at the next meeting with the entire Women’s Football Association leadership present.

Observers say Gangata’s handling of the matter signals a broader shift within government — one aimed at restoring discipline, accountability, proper governance structures, and mutual respect within Malawi football.

For years, football administration in Malawi has been dogged by power struggles, governance disputes, accusations of favoritism, and public conflicts between key stakeholders.

But Gangata now appears determined to assert stronger oversight and force football authorities to operate with greater professionalism, coordination, and transparency.

While confirming that several concerns were indeed raised during the meeting, ministry spokesperson Macmillan Mwale described some discussions as “classified in nature,” but confirmed that the follow-up meeting will take place on May 28.

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