NOCMA Announces 19.2 Million Liters of Fuel Coming to Malawi, Offering Hope for Improved Supply

The National Oil Company of Malawi (NOCMA) has announced that it is bringing 19.2 million liters of fuel into the country, signaling a potential improvement in the country’s fuel supply situation in the coming days.

According to NOCMA spokesperson Raymond Likambale, as of Friday, 6.6 million liters of fuel were already in transit to Malawi, with an additional 12.6 million liters being loaded onto trucks and wagons for delivery.

Malawi consumes approximately 845,000 liters of petrol and 834,000 liters of diesel per day, meaning the 19.2 million liters will provide a supply buffer for around 11 and a half days, if all the fuel arrives as planned.

This announcement comes at a time when the country has been facing fuel shortages, and many have been struggling with long queues at fueling stations. The arrival of this substantial shipment is expected to ease the pressure and provide some relief to consumers.

NOCMA has assured the public that efforts are being made to ensure a steady fuel supply, as the company works to replenish stocks and maintain normal distribution across the country.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!