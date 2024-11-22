Vice President  Usi declines to confirm 2025 presidential bid, voices support for extended voter registration

Vice President Dr. Michael Usi has left political observers and the general public in suspense over his presidential ambitions for the 2025 general elections, stating that he will make his position known “at the appropriate time.” Dr. Usi, who has remained one of the most prominent figures in Malawi’s political landscape, made the statement today after registering for the upcoming elections at Namatete Primary School in Chilimba Township, Lilongwe.

In a brief interaction with the media, Dr. Usi refrained from confirming or denying speculation that he might contest in the 2025 presidential race. His comments come at a time when his party, UTM, just elected Dr Dalitso Kabambe as a torchbearer at a convention where he refused to participate.

“I will make my position known on whether I will contest for the presidency at the appropriate time. For now, my focus is on the work that I have been entrusted with as Vice President,” said Dr. Usi.

His refusal to provide a definitive answer has sparked renewed political discussions about his possible candidacy. Some political analysts suggest that Usi’s silence could be a strategic move to avoid early backlash or speculation, while others believe he might be waiting for the right moment to announce his candidacy.

In the same breath, Dr. Usi expressed his support for calls from various political and civil society organizations for an extension of the voter registration period. His remarks come amid mounting concerns that the current registration exercise has faced significant challenges that could disenfranchise many eligible voters, particularly those in rural areas.

“Given the challenges that have been reported, I believe that extending the registration period would be a prudent decision. We need to ensure that every eligible voter has the opportunity to register and participate in this important democratic process,” Dr. Usi said. He highlighted logistical issues, such as long queues, inadequate resources at registration centers, and difficulties in accessing some rural areas, as factors that have hindered the smooth running of the voter registration process.

Several political parties, including the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the United Transformation Movement (UTM), have also voiced concerns about the voter registration process, citing inefficiencies and delays that could result in the exclusion of many eligible voters.

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC), which is responsible for managing the voter registration process, has come under increasing pressure to address these challenges. Many have called on the electoral body to consider extending the registration deadline to ensure that all eligible Malawians can register and participate in the 2025 elections.

Dr. Usi’s comments align with those of civil society organizations and advocacy groups who have consistently raised alarms over the registration issues. These groups argue that without an extension, many Malawians, particularly in remote and rural areas, would be deprived of their constitutional right to vote.

