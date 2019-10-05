Nomads, Bullets in barren draw

There was no separating Be Forward Wanderers and Nyasa Big Bullets as they drew 0-0 in an absorbing TNM Super League encounter at the Kamuzu Stadium on Saturday as Wanderers maintains three points lead against their rivals who have a game in hand.

Bullets keeper Rabson Chiyenda was called in to action first, doing well to push Francisco Madinga’s low drive away for a corner in the 11th minute.

Bullets midfielder Mike Nkwate looked to be on goal six minutes later, but the Nomads stopper William Thole did well to make the intercept.

The defending champions were within inches of going ahead on the half hour mark when Chimwemwe Idana’s powerful drive was saved by Thole.

Wanderers stepped things up in the final 10 minutes of the opening stanza and Bullets defence was kept busy but the Nomads front line lacked the killer punch.

The action heated up after the break, the near-capacity crowd off their feet as play went from end to end.

After a couple of near misses, Isaac Kaliat looked set to put the Nomads ahead in the 70th minute when his powerful drive went over the cross bar.

Wanderers dominated the game but they failed to tick upfront while Bullets as well were frustrated upfront.

Thole kept out Peter Banda with another smart save before his free kick was well cleared by Dennis Chembezi.

There was a late chance for Bullets when Peter Banda’s free kick found Kajoke but Thole made a comfortable save as the game ended in a draw, which appeared a fair reflection of an entertaining match that lacked only in goals.