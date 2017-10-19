Nomads invade North, Silver in South as Malawi league title race reaches climax

With the title race settled in Mighty Be Forward Wanderers favour, the TNM Super League contention reaches the climax this weekend following a number of mouth-watering fixtures lined up by elite league administrators Super League of Malawi (Sulom).

Leaders Be Forward Wanderers are in the Northern Region where they will face relegation strugglers Chitipa United who are also eagerly looking forward to build a momentum after registering a draw against Masters Security last weekend.

The Nomads, who currently have 50 points, will face Moyale Barracks in a tricky fixture on Sunday at the Mzuzu Stadium.

The leaders will be looking forward for a revenge after the soldiers preveted the Lali Lubani Boys from defending the Fisd Challenge Cup following a 2-0 upset about 10 days ago.

They will have a morale boost following the return from injury of their midfield work horse Alfred Manyozo Jnr.

On the other hand, they will still miss the services of left back Francis Mlimbika who is injured and will be out for one more week.

Strikers Ishmael Thindwa and Amos Bello are also among those on the injury list.

Both Wanderers Head Coach Yasin Osman and Team Manager Steve Madeira knows how crucial this weekend games are as they attempt to win the championship for the first time since 2006.

“Both games are difficult but we need to do everything possible to win so that we can run away with the title,” said Osman in an interview after their 1-0 hard felt victory against Wizards FC last weekend at

the Balaka Stadium while Madeira said: “We have depth and experience in our squad so we are confident of getting positive result”.

Second placed Silver Strikers who have 42 points, eight behind the leaders travel to the Southern Region to face 15th placed Blantyre United on Saturday before completing their tour with a tie against

strugglers Red Lions who are on position 13.

On paper, the two assignments for the Bankers might look easy but Head Coach Lovemore Fazili thinks otherwise.

However, Fazili says they are heading to the south with a mission to win.

“Our aim is to win both games so that we close the gap against the leader Wanderers and later, we overtake them and take charge of the league” said Fazili.

Defending champions Kamuzu Barracks will play against Civil Sporting Club in what promises to be another cracking encounter.

The soldiers have almost given up on their ambition to defend the title as they seat on position eight with 28 points from 21 games.

High flying and third placed Nyasa Big Bullets welcome Blue Eagles in what can probably be described as the game of the week.

At the Chitowe Stadium, it will be the soldiers of Salima Mafco FC up against Mzuni FC while Master Security welcome Dwangwa United at Dedza Stadium.

If both the three top teams Wanderers, Silver and Bullets win all their weekend games, nothing will change on the log table particularly the top three.

Same may apply to teams on position 4 to 6 thus Mafco, Moyale and Civil Sporting.

Below is a full fixture of games to be played over weekend:

Saturday 21/10/17

-Azam Tigers v Blue Eagles @ Chiwembe.

-Blantyre United v Silver @ Chilomoni.

-Civil Sporting v Kamuzu Barracks @ Civo.

-Chitipa United v Wanderers @ Karonga.

-Mafco v Mzuni @ Chitowe.

Sunday 22/10/17

-Master Security v Dwangwa @ Dedza.

-Moyale v Wanderers @ Mzuzu.

-Nyasa Big Bullets v Blue Eagles @ Chilomoni

-Red Lions v Silver Strikers @ Balaka.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :