North Malawi celebrates ConCourt ruling to cancel Mutharika’s ‘Tipp-Ex’ win
Thousands of people in the northern region Monday night celebrated the constitutional court verdict on the 2019 presidential election case which decreed that fresh elections be held in the next 150 days, making the southern African nation only the second on the continent since Kenya in 2017 to order a rerun of a national vote.
The northern region which, largely, voted for the new UTM Party and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) hopes for a new government apart from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).
Among others, the northern region is not comfortable with the DPP for the quota system which they argue is racist and discriminatory.
In Mzuzu, youths in various locations especially Chibavi, Zolozolo and Mchengautuba chanted anti-government and Jane Ansah songs.
In random interviews, the youths said “peace has now come back to Mzuzu” as well as to the region.
“We will not sleep today. We can now see peace and a bright future. We shall have a president of our own choice and not an imposed one as it was before. Congrats to our five Judges. They can spend their holidays here in Mzuzu without security guards,” said Fumbani Chirwa, a resident of Zolozolo.
In Karonga, youths led by youth activist, Steven Simsokwe, who is also councilor for Chilanga Ward said they were excited.
In a telephone interview with Nyasa Times in the wee hours of Tuesday, Simsokwe who led the youths to the district police station, calling upon all business operators who left because of protests to come back.
“Karonga is back to normal business. Police will be our friend now. Development is now what we want,” he said.
Residents of Rumphi also were seen going about the district’s streets and beer halls excitedly.
The five Judges nullified the 2019 presidential elections citing that the electoral body failed to manage the elections properly and that the elections had been marred by “massive” poll irregularities, including white correction fluid – Tippezx- used to alter results.
The court ordered another vote to be held within 150 days, a boost to the opposition leaders Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima who mounted the legal challenge.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
Of course no problem with the ruling. Just to say atumbuka are just too myopic. Ayiwala kuti MCP introduced the quota system and victimized all of them. In fact achewa otuwawa anaba chipanichi kuchokera kwa atumbuka, chased all of them into exile, detained some of the folk and fed others to crocodiles. Kupusa atumbuka.
congratulations to the Judges for a job well done…. i never trusted that this can happen. Lets vote again and this issue of 50+1 is very encouraging. im from the central region (ntcheu) but i feel like DPP yationjeza. God bles Malawi
This is indeed a huge blow well done to our judges for standing in the truth and justice, but we must not be too much excited we have to be calmed and let next vote be counted itself hence we will be expressing our happiness and victory because we still have a long way to go.
Atumbuka ndi choncho they want a leader who will dance to their tune.
Munya muwona simuzalamulirabe dzikoli ndikuzikonda kwanuko
its not about that boss,,, atumbuka nawonso amalipira mitsonkho pajatu
The last kick of a dying horse. ife ntchito yathu ndikukweza ma BP kwa zitsilu inu. We have brought another change which shows that we are God’s chosen tribe.Don’t play with us. When 50 +1 comes, we will be on the driving seat ndipo muzanya.
Anamachende inu mumakanika kukondana nokha nokha, nde mukufuna azikukondani atumbukawo? coz iwowotu amakondana
They have overturned the whole thing, haven’t they. Chaka chake ndi chino mulira, kikikikiiiiiiii.
chileshe don’t hate atumbuka only God knows about tomorrow,if you say Atumbuka sazakhalapo pau president koma Na apopo ukunama mumpwanga oneday is oneday,
You want development in the north and yet you build mansions in the south, stupid fools.
We build with our money and not government’s money. We want development from our taxes and not otherwise. Paja mwazolowera kuti azikumagirani tizinthu tokhala ngati nyumba eti? Mwamva kuwawa. This is a blow from the North. Just look at the Lawyers involved. And then we head Parliament, Judiciary and MDF. Mumva kuwawa!
You are the biggest fool. Anyway tumbukas have overturned and nullified the elections. And mr wise guy, what are you going to do?