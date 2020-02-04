North Malawi celebrates ConCourt ruling to cancel Mutharika’s ‘Tipp-Ex’ win

Thousands of people in the northern region Monday night celebrated the constitutional court verdict on the 2019 presidential election case which decreed that fresh elections be held in the next 150 days, making the southern African nation only the second on the continent since Kenya in 2017 to order a rerun of a national vote.

The northern region which, largely, voted for the new UTM Party and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) hopes for a new government apart from the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Among others, the northern region is not comfortable with the DPP for the quota system which they argue is racist and discriminatory.

In Mzuzu, youths in various locations especially Chibavi, Zolozolo and Mchengautuba chanted anti-government and Jane Ansah songs.

In random interviews, the youths said “peace has now come back to Mzuzu” as well as to the region.

“We will not sleep today. We can now see peace and a bright future. We shall have a president of our own choice and not an imposed one as it was before. Congrats to our five Judges. They can spend their holidays here in Mzuzu without security guards,” said Fumbani Chirwa, a resident of Zolozolo.

In Karonga, youths led by youth activist, Steven Simsokwe, who is also councilor for Chilanga Ward said they were excited.

In a telephone interview with Nyasa Times in the wee hours of Tuesday, Simsokwe who led the youths to the district police station, calling upon all business operators who left because of protests to come back.

“Karonga is back to normal business. Police will be our friend now. Development is now what we want,” he said.

Residents of Rumphi also were seen going about the district’s streets and beer halls excitedly.

The five Judges nullified the 2019 presidential elections citing that the electoral body failed to manage the elections properly and that the elections had been marred by “massive” poll irregularities, including white correction fluid – Tippezx- used to alter results.

The court ordered another vote to be held within 150 days, a boost to the opposition leaders Lazarus Chakwera and Saulos Chilima who mounted the legal challenge.

