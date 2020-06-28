Notable differences between Ansah and Kachale at Malawi Electoral Commission

When Jane Ansah was asked about how she would feel after conducting the 2019 elections she said the would pat herself on the back and say: _”Well done Jane Ansah….. you did according to the law”.

She was asked about her daughter’s presence at the National Tally Centre wearing DPP regalia and she ssid her daughter was there to spiritually support her as an intecessor.

She stopped all media from announcing results except MEC.

On the contrary when Dr Chifundo Kachale was asked a similar question how he would feel after running these elections he said that: _”Let Malawians be the judges. We are a public institution that is subject to public scrutiny”.

Kachale did not bring his children nor his wife to the National Tally Centre for any support in contrast to Dr Jane Ansah.

Dr Chifundo Kachale allowed the media to be announcing resuits from polling stations.

When Jane Ansah made the declaration of Peter Muntharika she said: _”I Justice Dr Jane Mayemo Ansah declare Peter Muntharika is the winner of 2019 Presidential elections….”

On the other hand Dr Chifundo Kachale declared Dr Lazarus Chakwera as the winner of 2020 Presidential elections he said as follows: _”The Commission declares that Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera is the winner of fresh Presidential elections ……”_

That shows Kachale is a top notche lawyer with great integrity and a role model in the manner he has managed this election.

