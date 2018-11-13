Nurse under fire for taking a selfie as woman gives birth in ward

November 13, 2018 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

A midwife nurse in Blantyre has come under intense fire in Blantyre for taking a selfie as an unidentified woman is lying on a bed with legs open ready to give birth in a labour ward.

Patricia Mulichi who works at Ndirande Health Centre denies circulating the photo

The controversial selfie

The picture is in circulation in social media platforms, drawing anger from most of people who feel the government is employing immature and irresponsible people to handle sensitive matters.

A whatsapp conversation between Nurses and Midwives Council executive director Isabela Musisi identifies the midwife nurse as Patricia Mulichi who works at Ndirande Health Centre.

Musisi says Mulichi deserves disciplinary action and has since banned entering of mobile phones in labour wards.

“Our clients are looking for respectful maternal services. This will hinder achievement for universal health access in Malawi. Let’s see to it cell phones are not entering our labour wards. This is unacceptable behavior by our profession,” she says.

Some people are asking for her prosecution for taking a picture of a naked woman in a labour ward without her consent.

In her  Facebook post, Mulichi says the picture has been circulated in social media platforms by her former boyfriend who had confiscated her phone as a matter of jealousy.

Ministry of Health officials are yet to make an official comment on the matter.

UTM
Guest
UTM

She must be fired. I am sure she has never given birth or she is barren.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
9 minutes ago
Chiyembwi
Guest
Chiyembwi

Patricia Mulichi, ur defense is very useless. It doesn’t matter whether the picture is circulated by ur boyfriend or whatsoever nonsense u can say, but the question is why taking that picture in labor ward, why? As a fellow Nurse am disappointed aise. U shld be fired ndithu. Nanu ma female desperate Nurses, Nursing syndrome iyi mwaziwona tsopano zogwida ndima photographer izzii zakuyikani mu hot soup…

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
19 minutes ago
SUPER NATURAL MIRACLES
Guest
SUPER NATURAL MIRACLES

THE WOMAN NURSE NEEDS A VERY SERIOUS DELIVERANCE !!
THIS IS DEMONIC /SATANISM AT ITS BEST !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
31 minutes ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

And look at the ward itself where this woman is giving birth. This pic exposes serious problems we have in our hospitals. We should really be worried when we visit the hospital.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
51 minutes ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

This is sad. I am sure there has to be a law preventing people carrying their mobile phones with them when they are performing their duties. What are women bodies going to say. This is a woman exposing a fellow woman.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

