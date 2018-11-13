Mwera Association donates to a family with triplets

Mwera Association (friends of Southern Region) on Saturday donated assorted items wealthy about K300 000 to a destitute family with triplets at Kaboko village in Nkhata Bay district.

Speaking in an interview, Publicity Secretary for the association, Felix Namakhuwa said the donation was made to assist the family to meet some household basic needs.

“Each year we make donations to vulnerable people, and this year we thought of donating to this family which has triplets. We learnt about them through MBC’s initiative of identifying the needy in the region,” said Namakhuwa.

He said the donation, which comprised soya beans, sugar, clothes, soap, cooking oil, and blankets, would help improve nutrition status of the children.

Namakhuwa urged well-wishers to help the family, which is also in need of school fees for form a 3 child at Katoto Secondary School.

“The family has ten children including the three who are about a year old now. But the first born is failing to go to school due to lack of fees.

“We appeal to the well-wisher to help the boy to continue with his studies,” he added.

However, Namakhuwa said apart from helping the needy, the association was established in order to help friends of southern region when they face problems.

“We established the association in 1995 in order that we (coming from the southern region), help each other during funerals, sickness and wedding ceremonies,” he said.

Commenting on the issue, vice president of the association, Ukasher Lunda urged well-wishers to join hands with the association for continued charity works in the region.

“There are a lot of people who lack many things in the region. Our donation cannot be enough to help them all.

“This is why we are urging well-wishers to show their sympathy by sharing what they have with others,” said Lunda.

The mother to the triplets, Jessie Nyirenda thanked the association for the donation which she said would help reduce some of the problems she and her family are currently facing.

