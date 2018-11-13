Madzi Socials win Misa-Malawi tourney

It was all chants and dances of celebration on Saturday afternoon at Bingu National Stadium when Lilongwe Water Board’s (LWB) Madzi Socials football team outclassed National Bank of Malawi’s money men in the post-match penalties to win the Misa-Malawi Corporate Football Tournament.

Misa-Malawi, a chapter of the Media Institute of Southern Africa (MISA) organized the tournament to raise resources to purchase an office structure.

Four teams contested in the tourney; Madzi Socials of Lilongwe Water Board, Airtel Malawi, money men of National Bank of Malawi (NB) and bankers of Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM).

Madzi Socials had to overcome the bankers 5-1 to face National Bank of Malawi’s money men in the final. The money men beat Airtel Malawi 4-2 to reach the final.

It was a physically well contested affair between Madzi Socials and the bankers during the 70 minutes play which ended at one all draw. Madzi Socials wasted a lot of opportunities to put the game to bed after taking a lead in 52nd minute through their prolific and goal-hungry striker, Peter falcao Chuma- who ended the tournament as top goal scorer with 4 goals.

Although they defended very well and labored hard to protect the lead, the bankers managed to equalize with only 13 minutes to play (in the 62ndminute) when they capitalized on the Madzi Social’s defence lapse. The game went straight into penalties after the set 70-minutes play.

And luck smiled for Madzi Socials as Reserve Bank of Malawi’s (RBM) bankers missed two of their penalties to gift the trophy to the self-acclaimed water captains. The penalties ended 4-2 in favor of the madzi Socials.

“It’s overwhelming for us to win this trophy. We came here with one idea, and that is to win. Now we have done it, there is nothing else but to celebrate,” said the jubilant Madzi Socials team leader Garnet Kacheto.

Kacheto hailed Misa-Malawi for organizing such tournament which gave an opportunity for corporate institutions to interact socially, adding the tournament proved that corporate institutions appreciate the role of the media in the country.

Misa-Malawi chairperson, Teresa Temweka Ndanga said they will name one of its prestigious Annual Media Awards, held in May every year, in honor of the winning team- Madzi Socials.

A similar tournament took place at Money Men Club in Blantyre on Saturday November 3, 2018. And on Saturday (November 10th, 2018) it was the turn for Lilongwe-based corporate institutions to participate in the tournament at Bingu National Stadium.

The Saturday’s was characterized by a football match between Bwaila Media Stars and White Elephant; the game was won by the latter.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :