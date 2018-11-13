MCP official gives Bagus ultimutum to return party materials

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) official has given the party’s former deputy secretary general Salim Bagus a week to surrender 400 000 pieces of party cloth and t-shirts or he faces a vigil at his residence in Nchalo.

First deputy director of Women in MCP Florence Kanyoni said Bagus is yet to surrender the party materials after his unceremonial defection back to the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) last week.

“He was given the materials by our vice president Sidiak Mia but he never distributed them. We will camp at his house until he gives the materials back to the party,” she said.

Bagus, who sounded shocked with the news, refused to comment further, referring the reporter to MCP director of campaign Moses Kunkuyu.

However, Bagus did not rule out legal action against Kanyoni and the party.

Kunkuyu, however, said Bagus is not keeping any MCP material, saying Kanyoni has just made up the story.

