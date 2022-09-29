Old Mutual Life Assurance Company donates medical equipment to QECH

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company has donated assorted medical equipment to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH) to ease challenges the facility is facing due to inadequate resources.

The donated items include water tank base, geyser and oxygen piping in 1A and paediatric wards.

The donation comes handy as most public health facilities are facing serious resource constraints, which contributes to inefficiency and ineffectiveness in their delivery of service.

Repeatedly, President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has been appealing to the private sector to assist the government in mobilizing resources for use in public hospitals.

Old Mutual Life Assurance Company Managing Director, Roy Punungwe, said the donation will ease some of the challenges the referral hospital is facing to provide quality healthcare services to patients.

“Due to Covid-19 pandemic, we have been restricted from coming here to make a handover ceremony. But as the situation is right now, things are getting better and that is why we are here to officially hand over the equipment and plans are there to continue supporting the hospital in many aspects,” said Punungwe.

Hospital Director Dr. Samson Mndolo commended the gesture, saying the donation had come at a right time when the facility needed the support the most to provide optimal care to its clients.

“The big advantage that we have right now is that the flow of oxygen in all units of this hospital, is at a good pace as many patients are treated in good time and also the coming in water tank as a donation brought us to a big advantage of having enough water in our wards as water in our city is sometimes scarce,” said Mndolo.

QECH treats in and outpatients from various parts of Malawi.

