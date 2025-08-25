Old Mutual Malawi Limited stresses need on responsible investments

Old Mutual Malawi Limited has stressed on the need for the country to leverage on responsible investments and accounting to provide impactful initiatives for the communities.

Old Mutual Malawi Group Chief Finance Officer Vera Zulu made these sentiments in Lilongwe on Friday night during the unveiling ceremony of the inaugural sustainability report saying that this will showcase their strides ensuring that the country is propelling in development activities.

“This report showcases some of the initiatives that Old Mutual does, that are impacting the communities, so maybe other people did not know things that we are doing, so it will help to make more transparent some of the initiatives that we are doing in the sustainability space,” Zulu said.

She also said a Old Mutual they are open to companies and investors aligning with their agenda to partner in making strides to achieve the country’s blueprint Malawi 2063.

“What we have been doing essentially mostly has been in the sector of education, making sure that we are doing financial literacy, making sure that we are putting up infrastructure that will help, especially in primary schools, we have done quiet alot interms of building some schools that were affected by Cyclone Freddy. We also make sure that as we refamish some of our properties, we are minding on issues of climate change, as well power and electricity generations,” she adds.

On his part Director General at National Planning Commission (NPC) Fredrick Changaya said the report aligns well will Malawi 2063 agenda encompassing issues of resilience and inclusive growth by bringing in everyone into the sustainable growth and he commended Old Mutual Malawi for taking up the space which is mostly regarded as government and development partners work.

“If we talk of future generations we should not just look at profitability, most private sector company what they do they look at quarterly retains, they look at balance sheet, they look at their profitability today and in some cases that profitability can come at the cost of future generations, so having a private sector company as Old Mutual telling us that they have embedded sustainability in all of their activities, this is very much commendable as it is changing the way our businesses should be operating,” Changaya said.

Through the sustainability programs, Old Mutual Malawi Limited strives to create enduring value that uplifts people, protects the planet and supports national development and also making commitment in balancing financial success with social responsibility.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :